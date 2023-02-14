PRAVEG Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 28.33 crore, up 79.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 28.33 crore in December 2022 up 79.89% from Rs. 15.75 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.51 crore in December 2022 up 110.61% from Rs. 5.47 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.14 crore in December 2022 up 107% from Rs. 8.28 crore in December 2021.