Power Finance Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 18,853.18 crore, up 3.88% Y-o-Y

May 26, 2022 / 10:56 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Power Finance Corporation are:

Net Sales at Rs 18,853.18 crore in March 2022 up 3.88% from Rs. 18,148.72 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3,205.88 crore in March 2022 up 9.72% from Rs. 2,921.87 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16,380.94 crore in March 2022 up 0.82% from Rs. 16,247.62 crore in March 2021.

Power Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 12.14 in March 2022 from Rs. 11.07 in March 2021.

Power Finance shares closed at 107.00 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -13.54% returns over the last 6 months and -10.05% over the last 12 months.

Power Finance Corporation
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 18,771.17 19,115.33 18,059.76
Other Operating Income 82.01 60.42 88.96
Total Income From Operations 18,853.18 19,175.75 18,148.72
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 102.45 104.71 86.89
Depreciation 9.50 9.27 7.42
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 1,115.45 1,778.60 1,510.68
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1,274.71 5.40 309.95
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 16,351.07 17,277.77 16,233.78
Other Income 20.37 39.25 6.42
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 16,371.44 17,317.02 16,240.20
Interest 10,925.52 11,235.48 11,244.16
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 5,445.92 6,081.54 4,996.04
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 5,445.92 6,081.54 4,996.04
Tax 1,150.02 1,187.63 1,099.45
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 4,295.90 4,893.91 3,896.59
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 4,295.90 4,893.91 3,896.59
Minority Interest -1,090.02 -1,313.65 -984.18
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- 9.46
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 3,205.88 3,580.26 2,921.87
Equity Share Capital 2,640.08 2,640.08 2,640.08
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.14 13.56 11.07
Diluted EPS 12.14 13.56 11.07
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.14 13.56 11.07
Diluted EPS 12.14 13.56 11.07
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 26, 2022 10:44 am
