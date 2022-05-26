Power Finance Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 18,853.18 crore, up 3.88% Y-o-Y

|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|18,771.17
|19,115.33
|18,059.76
|Other Operating Income
|82.01
|60.42
|88.96
|Total Income From Operations
|18,853.18
|19,175.75
|18,148.72
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|102.45
|104.71
|86.89
|Depreciation
|9.50
|9.27
|7.42
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|1,115.45
|1,778.60
|1,510.68
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1,274.71
|5.40
|309.95
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|16,351.07
|17,277.77
|16,233.78
|Other Income
|20.37
|39.25
|6.42
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|16,371.44
|17,317.02
|16,240.20
|Interest
|10,925.52
|11,235.48
|11,244.16
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|5,445.92
|6,081.54
|4,996.04
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|5,445.92
|6,081.54
|4,996.04
|Tax
|1,150.02
|1,187.63
|1,099.45
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|4,295.90
|4,893.91
|3,896.59
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|4,295.90
|4,893.91
|3,896.59
|Minority Interest
|-1,090.02
|-1,313.65
|-984.18
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|9.46
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|3,205.88
|3,580.26
|2,921.87
|Equity Share Capital
|2,640.08
|2,640.08
|2,640.08
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|12.14
|13.56
|11.07
|Diluted EPS
|12.14
|13.56
|11.07
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|12.14
|13.56
|11.07
|Diluted EPS
|12.14
|13.56
|11.07
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited