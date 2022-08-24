Pidilite Industries: Strong competitive moat with overly stretched valuation

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Pidilite Industries, manufacturer of the hugely popular Fevicol brand, registered a strong revenue growth in Q1FY23. Operating margins continue to remain under pressure from rising input costs, which are likely to affect the forthcoming quarters as well. Key result highlights Consolidated revenue rose 60 percent year on year (YoY) to Rs 3,101 crore on a favourable base and robust demand across both product segments – adhesives and water-proofing. High commodity inflation adversely impacted Pidilite’s profitability, especially in the business-to-business (B2B)...