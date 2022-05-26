 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Pennar Inds Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 589.22 crore, up 7.16% Y-o-Y

May 26, 2022 / 12:09 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Pennar Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 589.22 crore in March 2022 up 7.16% from Rs. 549.86 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.32 crore in March 2022 down 65.02% from Rs. 32.36 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 48.51 crore in March 2022 down 8.39% from Rs. 52.95 crore in March 2021.

Pennar Inds EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.79 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.27 in March 2021.

Pennar Inds shares closed at 36.90 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given 30.39% returns over the last 6 months and 80.44% over the last 12 months.

Pennar Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 589.22 454.32 549.86
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 589.22 454.32 549.86
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 347.76 316.90 343.36
Purchase of Traded Goods 4.56 5.81 11.67
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 15.80 -50.40 -21.41
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 38.02 37.25 31.91
Depreciation 13.02 12.39 11.71
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 142.05 107.02 140.05
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 28.01 25.35 32.57
Other Income 7.48 4.81 8.67
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 35.49 30.16 41.24
Interest 20.55 19.07 18.07
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 14.94 11.09 23.17
Exceptional Items -- -- 19.96
P/L Before Tax 14.94 11.09 43.13
Tax 3.62 2.85 10.77
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 11.32 8.24 32.36
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 11.32 8.24 32.36
Equity Share Capital 71.08 71.08 71.08
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.79 0.58 2.27
Diluted EPS 0.79 0.58 2.27
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.79 0.58 2.27
Diluted EPS 0.79 0.58 2.27
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 26, 2022 12:00 pm
