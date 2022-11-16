 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Onelife Capital Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.94 crore, up 1.17% Y-o-Y

Nov 16, 2022 / 01:51 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Onelife Capital Advisors are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.94 crore in September 2022 up 1.17% from Rs. 0.93 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.44 crore in September 2022 down 330.16% from Rs. 0.10 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.20 crore in September 2022 down 2100% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021.

Onelife Capital shares closed at 13.50 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 24.08% returns over the last 6 months and -25.00% over the last 12 months.

Onelife Capital Advisors
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.94 0.82 0.93
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.94 0.82 0.93
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.68 0.32 0.41
Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.07
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.65 0.47 1.12
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.39 0.02 -0.66
Other Income 0.20 0.19 0.60
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.20 0.22 -0.06
Interest 0.20 0.24 0.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.40 -0.02 -0.07
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.40 -0.02 -0.07
Tax 0.04 0.02 0.03
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.44 -0.04 -0.10
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.44 -0.04 -0.10
Minority Interest 0.00 0.00 --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -0.44 -0.04 -0.10
Equity Share Capital 13.36 13.36 13.36
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.33 -0.03 -0.08
Diluted EPS -0.33 -0.03 -0.08
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.33 -0.03 -0.08
Diluted EPS -0.33 -0.03 -0.08
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 16, 2022 01:44 pm