Onelife Capital Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.94 crore, up 1.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.94 crore in September 2022 up 1.17% from Rs. 0.93 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.44 crore in September 2022 down 330.16% from Rs. 0.10 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.20 crore in September 2022 down 2100% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021.

Onelife Capital shares closed at 13.50 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 24.08% returns over the last 6 months and -25.00% over the last 12 months.