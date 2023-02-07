 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Nuvoco Vistas Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,096.61 crore, up 19.67% Y-o-Y

Feb 07, 2023 / 09:33 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nuvoco Vistas Corporation are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,096.61 crore in December 2022 up 19.67% from Rs. 1,751.97 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 26.24 crore in December 2022 up 27.49% from Rs. 36.19 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 223.51 crore in December 2022 up 10.89% from Rs. 201.56 crore in December 2021.

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,096.61 2,042.62 1,751.97
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2,096.61 2,042.62 1,751.97
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 355.38 316.46 298.83
Purchase of Traded Goods 247.60 237.61 202.46
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -71.73 46.07 -128.73
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 119.70 117.69 118.42
Depreciation 175.34 175.99 162.02
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1,247.03 1,179.95 1,094.30
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 23.29 -31.15 4.67
Other Income 24.88 22.21 34.87
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 48.17 -8.94 39.54
Interest 94.12 87.53 95.68
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -45.95 -96.47 -56.14
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -45.95 -96.47 -56.14
Tax -19.71 -30.21 -19.95
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -26.24 -66.26 -36.19
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -26.24 -66.26 -36.19
Equity Share Capital 357.16 357.16 357.16
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.73 -1.86 -1.01
Diluted EPS -0.73 -1.86 -1.01
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.73 -1.86 -1.01
Diluted EPS -0.73 -1.86 -1.01
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
