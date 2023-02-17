Noida Toll Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.52 crore, down 4.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.52 crore in December 2022 down 4.73% from Rs. 6.85 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.46 crore in December 2022 down 2.32% from Rs. 8.27 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.96 crore in December 2022 down 15.15% from Rs. 2.31 crore in December 2021.