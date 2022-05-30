Natura Hue Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore, down 79.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore in March 2022 down 79.31% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022 up 109.59% from Rs. 0.48 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022 up 110.42% from Rs. 0.48 crore in March 2021.

Natura Hue EPS has increased to Rs. 1.10 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.33 in March 2021.

Natura Hue shares closed at 5.18 on May 27, 2022 (BSE)