Moongipa Capita Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore, down 72.21% Y-o-Y

Aug 16, 2022 / 04:15 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Moongipa Capital Finance are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore in June 2022 down 72.21% from Rs. 0.19 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.21 crore in June 2022 down 425.7% from Rs. 0.37 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.94 crore in June 2022 down 908.33% from Rs. 0.24 crore in June 2021.

Moongipa Capita shares closed at 21.55 on August 12, 2022 (BSE) and has given -0.92% returns over the last 6 months and 60.22% over the last 12 months.

Moongipa Capital Finance
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.05 0.79 0.19
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.05 0.79 0.19
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.09 0.08 0.05
Depreciation 0.02 0.03 0.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2.61 0.25 0.08
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.67 0.43 0.05
Other Income 0.70 0.03 0.18
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.96 0.46 0.24
Interest 0.00 0.00 0.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.97 0.46 0.23
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -1.97 0.46 0.23
Tax -0.76 0.14 -0.14
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.21 0.32 0.37
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.21 0.32 0.37
Equity Share Capital 3.05 3.05 3.05
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.95 1.05 1.21
Diluted EPS -3.95 1.05 1.21
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.95 1.05 1.21
Diluted EPS -3.95 1.05 1.21
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 16, 2022 04:06 pm
