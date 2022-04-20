L&T Infotech – Weak quarter amid strong outlook

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Impacted by onsite attrition, L&T Infotech (LTI, CMP: Rs 6697 Market Cap: Rs 117,347 crore) had a soft quarter that led to a weaker-than-expected execution in Q4 of FY22. However, large order wins, order pipeline, and strong hiring all point to a strong demand environment. The valuation has room to moderate given the soft patch, and we will wait till the event-risk of a possible merger with a group company is over before turning constructive. (image) Source: Company Weak top line LTI...