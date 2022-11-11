Kriti Ind Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 104.44 crore, down 7.32% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kriti Industries (India) are:
Net Sales at Rs 104.44 crore in September 2022 down 7.32% from Rs. 112.69 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 34.44 crore in September 2022 down 725.37% from Rs. 5.51 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 27.57 crore in September 2022 down 318.46% from Rs. 12.62 crore in September 2021.
Kriti Ind shares closed at 82.20 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -18.17% returns over the last 6 months and -41.33% over the last 12 months.
|
|Kriti Industries (India)
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|104.44
|183.54
|112.69
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|104.44
|183.54
|112.69
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|112.32
|146.90
|110.64
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.54
|23.70
|-26.73
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|7.12
|6.79
|5.67
|Depreciation
|2.20
|2.22
|1.95
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|13.15
|12.23
|10.78
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-29.81
|-8.30
|10.37
|Other Income
|0.03
|3.25
|0.31
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-29.77
|-5.05
|10.67
|Interest
|3.95
|3.78
|3.17
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-33.72
|-8.83
|7.50
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-33.72
|-8.83
|7.50
|Tax
|0.72
|0.27
|2.02
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-34.44
|-9.10
|5.49
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-34.44
|-9.11
|5.51
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-34.44
|-9.11
|5.51
|Equity Share Capital
|4.96
|4.96
|4.96
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.94
|-1.84
|1.11
|Diluted EPS
|-6.94
|-1.84
|1.11
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.94
|-1.84
|1.11
|Diluted EPS
|-6.94
|-1.84
|1.11
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited