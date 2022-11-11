 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Kriti Ind Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 104.44 crore, down 7.32% Y-o-Y

Nov 11, 2022 / 10:37 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kriti Industries (India) are:

Net Sales at Rs 104.44 crore in September 2022 down 7.32% from Rs. 112.69 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 34.44 crore in September 2022 down 725.37% from Rs. 5.51 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 27.57 crore in September 2022 down 318.46% from Rs. 12.62 crore in September 2021.

Kriti Ind shares closed at 82.20 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -18.17% returns over the last 6 months and -41.33% over the last 12 months.

Kriti Industries (India)
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 104.44 183.54 112.69
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 104.44 183.54 112.69
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 112.32 146.90 110.64
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.54 23.70 -26.73
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 7.12 6.79 5.67
Depreciation 2.20 2.22 1.95
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 13.15 12.23 10.78
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -29.81 -8.30 10.37
Other Income 0.03 3.25 0.31
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -29.77 -5.05 10.67
Interest 3.95 3.78 3.17
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -33.72 -8.83 7.50
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -33.72 -8.83 7.50
Tax 0.72 0.27 2.02
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -34.44 -9.10 5.49
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items 0.00 0.00 0.02
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -34.44 -9.11 5.51
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -34.44 -9.11 5.51
Equity Share Capital 4.96 4.96 4.96
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -6.94 -1.84 1.11
Diluted EPS -6.94 -1.84 1.11
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -6.94 -1.84 1.11
Diluted EPS -6.94 -1.84 1.11
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Kriti Ind #Kriti Industries (India) #Plastics #Results
first published: Nov 11, 2022 10:31 am
