Kirloskar Oil Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,000.13 crore, up 19.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,000.13 crore in December 2022 up 19.5% from Rs. 836.91 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 68.19 crore in December 2022 up 169.85% from Rs. 25.27 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 114.87 crore in December 2022 up 107.05% from Rs. 55.48 crore in December 2021.