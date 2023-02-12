 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Kirloskar Oil Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,000.13 crore, up 19.5% Y-o-Y

Feb 12, 2023 / 11:12 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kirloskar Oil Engines are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,000.13 crore in December 2022 up 19.5% from Rs. 836.91 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 68.19 crore in December 2022 up 169.85% from Rs. 25.27 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 114.87 crore in December 2022 up 107.05% from Rs. 55.48 crore in December 2021.

Kirloskar Oil Engines
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,000.13 1,010.40 836.91
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,000.13 1,010.40 836.91
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 493.38 490.59 408.37
Purchase of Traded Goods 186.74 182.71 198.14
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -3.05 0.74 -12.40
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 61.22 56.67 54.87
Depreciation 21.23 21.32 18.96
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 152.98 164.36 137.26
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 87.63 94.01 31.71
Other Income 6.01 4.77 4.81
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 93.64 98.78 36.52
Interest 1.90 1.03 2.21
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 91.74 97.75 34.31
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 91.74 97.75 34.31
Tax 23.55 25.16 9.04
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 68.19 72.59 25.27
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 68.19 72.59 25.27
Equity Share Capital 28.93 28.93 28.92
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.71 5.02 1.75
Diluted EPS 4.70 5.01 1.74
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.71 5.02 1.75
Diluted EPS 4.70 5.01 1.74
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited