Kewal Kiran Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 226.34 crore, up 29.28% Y-o-Y

Oct 25, 2022 / 11:48 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kewal Kiran Clothing are:

Net Sales at Rs 226.34 crore in September 2022 up 29.28% from Rs. 175.08 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 39.09 crore in September 2022 up 44.67% from Rs. 27.02 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 55.97 crore in September 2022 up 46.06% from Rs. 38.32 crore in September 2021.

Kewal Kiran EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.34 in September 2022 from Rs. 21.92 in September 2021.

Kewal Kiran shares closed at 486.00 on October 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given 121.21% returns over the last 6 months and 125.38% over the last 12 months.

Kewal Kiran Clothing
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 226.34 154.54 175.08
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 226.34 154.54 175.08
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 131.36 94.22 97.90
Purchase of Traded Goods 7.83 9.89 7.09
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -27.25 -33.71 -20.68
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 24.29 22.97 19.17
Depreciation 2.17 1.92 1.69
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses 10.15 14.48 --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 29.95 17.35 39.31
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 47.84 27.42 30.60
Other Income 5.96 0.25 6.03
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 53.80 27.67 36.63
Interest 1.49 1.40 1.33
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 52.31 26.27 35.30
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 52.31 26.27 35.30
Tax 13.18 4.65 8.23
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 39.13 21.62 27.07
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 39.13 21.62 27.07
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.04 -0.06 -0.05
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 39.09 21.56 27.02
Equity Share Capital 61.63 61.63 12.33
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.34 3.50 21.92
Diluted EPS 6.34 3.50 21.92
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.35 3.50 21.92
Diluted EPS 6.34 3.50 21.92
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Oct 25, 2022 11:44 am
