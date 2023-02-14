KDDL Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 76.13 crore, up 34.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 76.13 crore in December 2022 up 34.03% from Rs. 56.80 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.63 crore in December 2022 up 106.57% from Rs. 5.63 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.99 crore in December 2022 up 63.6% from Rs. 12.83 crore in December 2021.