KDDL Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 76.13 crore, up 34.03% Y-o-Y

Feb 14, 2023 / 10:14 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for KDDL are:

Net Sales at Rs 76.13 crore in December 2022 up 34.03% from Rs. 56.80 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.63 crore in December 2022 up 106.57% from Rs. 5.63 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.99 crore in December 2022 up 63.6% from Rs. 12.83 crore in December 2021.

KDDL
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 76.13 74.90 56.80
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 76.13 74.90 56.80
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 19.63 19.13 14.09
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.18 0.29 0.21
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 20.64 38.31 16.21
Depreciation 3.17 3.13 2.93
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 19.21 18.57 14.75
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 14.66 -4.53 8.61
Other Income 3.16 40.57 1.29
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 17.82 36.04 9.90
Interest 2.23 1.88 1.97
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 15.59 34.16 7.93
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 15.59 34.16 7.93
Tax 3.96 7.72 2.30
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 11.63 26.44 5.63
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 11.63 26.44 5.63
Equity Share Capital 12.74 12.74 12.74
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.13 20.76 4.42
Diluted EPS 9.13 20.76 4.42
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.13 20.76 4.42
Diluted EPS 9.13 20.76 4.42
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited