Kaya Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 47.60 crore, up 6.11% Y-o-Y

Feb 01, 2023 / 04:56 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kaya are:

Net Sales at Rs 47.60 crore in December 2022 up 6.11% from Rs. 44.86 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 35.51 crore in December 2022 down 1731.91% from Rs. 1.94 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 22.67 crore in December 2022 down 356.16% from Rs. 8.85 crore in December 2021.

Kaya
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 47.60 44.18 44.86
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 47.60 44.18 44.86
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 2.22 1.67 2.39
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.61 0.54 0.34
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.57 0.83 0.38
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 15.31 15.08 12.44
Depreciation 7.39 7.22 7.66
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 52.42 21.59 22.64
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -30.92 -2.73 -0.99
Other Income 0.86 0.92 2.17
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -30.06 -1.82 1.19
Interest 5.45 5.35 3.13
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -35.51 -7.17 -1.94
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -35.51 -7.17 -1.94
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -35.51 -7.17 -1.94
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -35.51 -7.17 -1.94
Equity Share Capital 13.06 13.06 13.06
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -27.18 -5.49 -1.48
Diluted EPS -27.18 -5.49 -1.48
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -27.18 -5.49 -1.48
Diluted EPS -27.18 -5.49 -1.48
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited