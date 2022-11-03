 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Kaya Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 91.30 crore, up 9.37% Y-o-Y

Nov 03, 2022 / 11:35 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kaya are:

Net Sales at Rs 91.30 crore in September 2022 up 9.37% from Rs. 83.48 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 16.56 crore in September 2022 down 256.85% from Rs. 4.64 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.47 crore in September 2022 down 69.82% from Rs. 14.81 crore in September 2021.

Kaya shares closed at 340.55 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -4.93% returns over the last 6 months and -30.91% over the last 12 months.

Kaya
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 91.30 92.83 83.48
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 91.30 92.83 83.48
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1.67 2.49 1.93
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.54 0.27 0.15
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.83 1.43 0.61
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 42.70 51.20 34.45
Depreciation 14.87 14.50 15.30
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 42.05 43.08 37.12
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -11.35 -20.14 -6.07
Other Income 0.94 1.07 5.59
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -10.40 -19.07 -0.49
Interest 6.12 6.53 3.97
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -16.52 -25.60 -4.46
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -16.52 -25.60 -4.46
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -16.52 -25.60 -4.46
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -16.52 -25.60 -4.46
Minority Interest -0.04 -0.16 -0.18
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -16.56 -25.76 -4.64
Equity Share Capital 13.06 13.06 13.06
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -12.67 -19.72 -3.55
Diluted EPS -12.67 -19.72 -3.55
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -12.67 -19.72 -3.55
Diluted EPS -12.67 -19.72 -3.55
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Kaya #Miscellaneous #Results
first published: Nov 3, 2022 11:22 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.