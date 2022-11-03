Kaya Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 91.30 crore, up 9.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 91.30 crore in September 2022 up 9.37% from Rs. 83.48 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 16.56 crore in September 2022 down 256.85% from Rs. 4.64 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.47 crore in September 2022 down 69.82% from Rs. 14.81 crore in September 2021.

Kaya shares closed at 340.55 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -4.93% returns over the last 6 months and -30.91% over the last 12 months.