JSW Energy Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,440.68 crore, up 55.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,440.68 crore in March 2022 up 55.49% from Rs. 1,569.62 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 864.35 crore in March 2022 up 710.83% from Rs. 106.60 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,345.66 crore in March 2022 up 98.69% from Rs. 677.28 crore in March 2021.

JSW Energy EPS has increased to Rs. 5.25 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.65 in March 2021.

JSW Energy shares closed at 304.95 on May 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -9.43% returns over the last 6 months and 175.85% over the last 12 months.