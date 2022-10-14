J Kumar Infra Q2 PAT seen up 16.8% YoY to Rs. 48 cr: Yes Securities

Yes Securities has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 22) earnings estimates for the Infrastructure sector. The brokerage house expects J Kumar Infra to report net profit at Rs. 48 crore up 16.8% year-on-year (down 22.5% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 30.7 percent Y-o-Y (down 11.2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 882.3 crore, according to Yes Securities.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 250 percent Y-o-Y (down 33 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 121.8 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Yes_ALL