 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

J Kumar Infra Q2 PAT seen up 16.8% YoY to Rs. 48 cr: Yes Securities

Broker Research
Oct 14, 2022 / 02:03 PM IST

Net Sales are expected to increase by 30.7 percent Y-o-Y (down 11.2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 882.3 crore, according to Yes Securities.

J Kumar Infraprojects: Stock’s return in the last six months: 76% | Number of schemes that held the stock: 3. Schemes that invested in the stock were HDFC Balanced Advantage, HDFC Infrastructure and UTI Infrastructure Fund.

Yes Securities has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 22) earnings estimates for the Infrastructure sector. The brokerage house expects J Kumar Infra to report net profit at Rs. 48 crore up 16.8% year-on-year (down 22.5% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 30.7 percent Y-o-Y (down 11.2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 882.3 crore, according to Yes Securities.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 250 percent Y-o-Y (down 33 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 121.8 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Yes_ALL

Broker Research
TAGS: #Brokerage Recos - Sector Report #Brokerage Results Estimates #earnings #infrastructure #J Kumar Infra #Result Poll #Yes Securities
first published: Oct 14, 2022 02:03 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.