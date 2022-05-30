 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IRCTC Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 690.96 crore, up 103.95% Y-o-Y

May 30, 2022 / 08:26 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for IRCTC - Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corp are:

Net Sales at Rs 690.96 crore in March 2022 up 103.95% from Rs. 338.79 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 213.78 crore in March 2022 up 105.99% from Rs. 103.79 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 303.14 crore in March 2022 up 84.22% from Rs. 164.55 crore in March 2021.

IRCTC EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.67 in March 2022 from Rs. 6.49 in March 2021.

IRCTC shares closed at 652.45 on May 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -17.95% returns over the last 6 months and 71.41% over the last 12 months.

IRCTC - Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corp
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 690.96 540.21 338.79
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 690.96 540.21 338.79
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 12.99 12.62 12.61
Purchase of Traded Goods 25.38 13.96 6.43
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.92 -1.21 0.06
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 55.55 65.53 55.33
Depreciation 12.96 11.75 18.73
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- 1.23
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 318.82 170.14 118.05
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 264.35 267.42 126.35
Other Income 25.83 16.30 19.46
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 290.18 283.72 145.82
Interest 2.98 2.18 3.74
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 287.21 281.54 142.08
Exceptional Items -4.00 -- -2.88
P/L Before Tax 283.20 281.54 139.20
Tax 69.42 72.73 35.42
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 213.78 208.81 103.79
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 213.78 208.81 103.79
Equity Share Capital 160.00 160.00 160.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.67 2.61 6.49
Diluted EPS 2.67 2.61 6.49
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.67 2.61 6.49
Diluted EPS 2.67 2.61 6.49
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 30, 2022 08:21 pm
