Insecticides Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 582.21 crore, up 31.15% Y-o-Y

Nov 08, 2022 / 05:39 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Insecticides India are:

Net Sales at Rs 582.21 crore in September 2022 up 31.15% from Rs. 443.94 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 44.83 crore in September 2022 up 7.06% from Rs. 41.88 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 68.74 crore in September 2022 up 7.64% from Rs. 63.86 crore in September 2021.

Insecticides EPS has decreased to Rs. 15.15 in September 2022 from Rs. 21.22 in September 2021.

Insecticides shares closed at 735.20 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 57.53% returns over the last 6 months and 67.61% over the last 12 months.

Insecticides India
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 582.21 560.69 443.94
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 582.21 560.69 443.94
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 396.64 475.28 283.81
Purchase of Traded Goods 36.30 28.81 19.04
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -6.40 -77.61 17.46
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 28.79 25.01 22.81
Depreciation 6.40 6.62 6.44
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 58.42 50.75 36.65
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 62.06 51.83 57.73
Other Income 0.28 0.19 -0.31
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 62.34 52.02 57.42
Interest 2.74 1.41 1.70
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 59.60 50.62 55.72
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 59.60 50.62 55.72
Tax 14.94 12.62 13.95
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 44.66 38.00 41.76
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 44.66 38.00 41.76
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.17 0.31 0.12
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 44.83 38.31 41.88
Equity Share Capital 19.73 19.73 19.73
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 15.15 19.41 21.22
Diluted EPS 15.15 19.41 21.22
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 15.15 19.41 21.22
Diluted EPS 15.15 19.41 21.22
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 8, 2022 05:35 pm
