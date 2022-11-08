Insecticides Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 582.21 crore, up 31.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 582.21 crore in September 2022 up 31.15% from Rs. 443.94 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 44.83 crore in September 2022 up 7.06% from Rs. 41.88 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 68.74 crore in September 2022 up 7.64% from Rs. 63.86 crore in September 2021.

Insecticides EPS has decreased to Rs. 15.15 in September 2022 from Rs. 21.22 in September 2021.

Insecticides shares closed at 735.20 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 57.53% returns over the last 6 months and 67.61% over the last 12 months.