Hitachi Energy Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,113.45 crore, up 9.64% Y-o-Y

Jun 10, 2022 / 09:34 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hitachi Energy India are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,113.45 crore in March 2022 up 9.64% from Rs. 1,015.53 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 51.68 crore in March 2022 up 31.03% from Rs. 39.44 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 94.98 crore in March 2022 up 15.86% from Rs. 81.98 crore in March 2021.

Hitachi Energy EPS has increased to Rs. 12.19 in March 2022 from Rs. 9.31 in March 2021.

Hitachi Energy shares closed at 3,294.95 on June 09, 2022 (NSE)

Hitachi Energy India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,085.77 1,113.45 758.49
Other Operating Income 27.68 -- 25.27
Total Income From Operations 1,113.45 1,113.45 783.76
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 608.44 608.44 495.77
Purchase of Traded Goods 21.84 21.84 14.18
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 30.24 30.24 -75.21
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 105.46 105.46 92.72
Depreciation 14.66 14.66 19.02
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 281.17 281.17 220.62
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 51.64 51.64 16.66
Other Income 28.68 28.68 13.05
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 80.32 80.32 29.71
Interest 9.62 9.62 8.11
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 70.70 70.70 21.60
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 70.70 70.70 21.60
Tax 19.02 19.02 5.30
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 51.68 51.68 16.30
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 51.68 51.68 16.30
Equity Share Capital 8.48 8.48 8.48
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.19 12.19 3.85
Diluted EPS 12.19 12.19 3.85
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.19 12.19 3.85
Diluted EPS 12.19 12.19 3.85
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
first published: Jun 10, 2022 09:22 am
