Hitachi Energy Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,113.45 crore, up 9.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,113.45 crore in March 2022 up 9.64% from Rs. 1,015.53 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 51.68 crore in March 2022 up 31.03% from Rs. 39.44 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 94.98 crore in March 2022 up 15.86% from Rs. 81.98 crore in March 2021.

Hitachi Energy EPS has increased to Rs. 12.19 in March 2022 from Rs. 9.31 in March 2021.

Hitachi Energy shares closed at 3,294.95 on June 09, 2022 (NSE)