Hitachi Energy Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 985.99 crore, up 25.8% Y-o-Y

Jul 21, 2022 / 10:12 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hitachi Energy India are:

Net Sales at Rs 985.99 crore in June 2022 up 25.8% from Rs. 783.76 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.34 crore in June 2022 down 91.78% from Rs. 16.30 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.97 crore in June 2022 down 36.45% from Rs. 48.73 crore in June 2021.

Hitachi Energy EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.32 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.85 in June 2021.

Hitachi Energy shares closed at 3,438.40 on July 20, 2022 (BSE)

Hitachi Energy India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 985.99 1,085.77 848.65
Other Operating Income -- 27.68 --
Total Income From Operations 985.99 1,113.45 848.65
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 601.02 608.44 508.29
Purchase of Traded Goods 13.64 21.84 12.01
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -39.37 30.24 -66.72
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 97.58 105.46 97.57
Depreciation 20.51 14.66 19.28
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 287.48 281.17 224.33
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 5.13 51.64 53.89
Other Income 5.33 28.68 1.95
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 10.46 80.32 55.84
Interest 8.35 9.62 8.64
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 2.11 70.70 47.20
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 2.11 70.70 47.20
Tax 0.77 19.02 12.88
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1.34 51.68 34.32
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1.34 51.68 34.32
Equity Share Capital 8.48 8.48 8.48
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.32 12.19 8.10
Diluted EPS 0.32 12.19 8.10
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.32 12.19 8.10
Diluted EPS 0.32 12.19 8.10
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 21, 2022 10:00 pm
