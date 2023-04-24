Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Hindustan Zinc: Why a neutral stance on the stock

Nandish Shah   •

With a large dividend payout in FY23, HZL has turned into a net debt company

PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Highlights Results marginally above expectations Guided capex of $175-200 million for FY24 Zinc Alloys and Rajpur Dariba mill commissioning likely by June 2023 quarter Remain neutral at current levels Hindustan Zinc Ltd (HZL; CMP: Rs 324; Market capitalisation: Rs 1,37,069 crore) achieved annualised mined metal production of 1.2 million tonnes in Q4FY23 for the first time. Till date, in FY23, HZL has declared a total dividend of Rs 75.5 per share, which led to debt on its books. March 2023 quarter results Revenues were up by...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers