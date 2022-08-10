Hind Rectifiers Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 72.64 crore, down 1.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 72.64 crore in June 2022 down 1.1% from Rs. 73.45 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.27 crore in June 2022 down 246.76% from Rs. 1.55 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.25 crore in June 2022 down 104.85% from Rs. 5.15 crore in June 2021.

Hind Rectifiers shares closed at 181.80 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -23.16% returns over the last 6 months and 14.09% over the last 12 months.