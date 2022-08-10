Hind Rectifiers Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 72.64 crore, down 1.1% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hind Rectifiers are:
Net Sales at Rs 72.64 crore in June 2022 down 1.1% from Rs. 73.45 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.27 crore in June 2022 down 246.76% from Rs. 1.55 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.25 crore in June 2022 down 104.85% from Rs. 5.15 crore in June 2021.
Hind Rectifiers shares closed at 181.80 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -23.16% returns over the last 6 months and 14.09% over the last 12 months.
|
|Hind Rectifiers
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|72.64
|102.34
|73.45
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|72.64
|102.34
|73.45
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|56.77
|88.22
|54.59
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.53
|-5.22
|-0.76
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|9.67
|8.90
|8.86
|Depreciation
|1.24
|1.21
|1.06
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.94
|5.46
|5.66
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.51
|3.77
|4.04
|Other Income
|0.02
|0.16
|0.05
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.49
|3.93
|4.09
|Interest
|1.72
|1.76
|1.77
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.21
|2.17
|2.32
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.21
|2.17
|2.32
|Tax
|-0.94
|0.60
|0.77
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.27
|1.56
|1.55
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.27
|1.56
|1.55
|Equity Share Capital
|3.31
|3.31
|3.31
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.37
|0.95
|0.93
|Diluted EPS
|-1.36
|0.94
|0.93
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.37
|0.95
|0.93
|Diluted EPS
|-1.36
|0.94
|0.93
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited