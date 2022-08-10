 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Hind Rectifiers Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 72.64 crore, down 1.1% Y-o-Y

Aug 10, 2022 / 10:32 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hind Rectifiers are:

Net Sales at Rs 72.64 crore in June 2022 down 1.1% from Rs. 73.45 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.27 crore in June 2022 down 246.76% from Rs. 1.55 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.25 crore in June 2022 down 104.85% from Rs. 5.15 crore in June 2021.

Hind Rectifiers shares closed at 181.80 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -23.16% returns over the last 6 months and 14.09% over the last 12 months.

Hind Rectifiers
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 72.64 102.34 73.45
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 72.64 102.34 73.45
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 56.77 88.22 54.59
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.53 -5.22 -0.76
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 9.67 8.90 8.86
Depreciation 1.24 1.21 1.06
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 4.94 5.46 5.66
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.51 3.77 4.04
Other Income 0.02 0.16 0.05
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.49 3.93 4.09
Interest 1.72 1.76 1.77
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -3.21 2.17 2.32
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -3.21 2.17 2.32
Tax -0.94 0.60 0.77
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -2.27 1.56 1.55
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -2.27 1.56 1.55
Equity Share Capital 3.31 3.31 3.31
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.37 0.95 0.93
Diluted EPS -1.36 0.94 0.93
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.37 0.95 0.93
Diluted EPS -1.36 0.94 0.93
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 10, 2022 10:22 am
