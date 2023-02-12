Grauer and Weil Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 250.89 crore, up 23.49% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 250.89 204.89 203.17 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 250.89 204.89 203.17 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 143.35 114.63 121.62 Purchase of Traded Goods 1.40 -0.28 1.14 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -7.86 -5.40 -7.34 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 24.60 23.28 21.31 Depreciation 5.11 5.04 5.03 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 42.57 34.05 32.23 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 41.72 33.57 29.18 Other Income 5.48 4.25 2.95 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 47.20 37.82 32.13 Interest 0.69 -0.02 0.23 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 46.51 37.84 31.90 Exceptional Items -- -- -0.18 P/L Before Tax 46.51 37.84 31.72 Tax 12.07 9.85 8.39 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 34.44 27.99 23.33 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 34.44 27.99 23.33 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 34.44 27.99 23.33 Equity Share Capital 22.67 22.67 22.67 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.52 1.23 1.03 Diluted EPS 1.52 1.23 1.03 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.52 1.23 1.03 Diluted EPS 1.52 1.23 1.03 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited