Grauer and Weil Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 250.89 crore, up 23.49% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Grauer and Weil (India) are:Net Sales at Rs 250.89 crore in December 2022 up 23.49% from Rs. 203.17 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 34.44 crore in December 2022 up 47.62% from Rs. 23.33 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 52.31 crore in December 2022 up 40.77% from Rs. 37.16 crore in December 2021.
Grauer and Weil EPS has increased to Rs. 1.52 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.03 in December 2021.
|Grauer and Weil shares closed at 91.00 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 34.42% returns over the last 6 months and 50.79% over the last 12 months.
|Grauer and Weil (India)
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|250.89
|204.89
|203.17
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|250.89
|204.89
|203.17
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|143.35
|114.63
|121.62
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.40
|-0.28
|1.14
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-7.86
|-5.40
|-7.34
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|24.60
|23.28
|21.31
|Depreciation
|5.11
|5.04
|5.03
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|42.57
|34.05
|32.23
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|41.72
|33.57
|29.18
|Other Income
|5.48
|4.25
|2.95
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|47.20
|37.82
|32.13
|Interest
|0.69
|-0.02
|0.23
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|46.51
|37.84
|31.90
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-0.18
|P/L Before Tax
|46.51
|37.84
|31.72
|Tax
|12.07
|9.85
|8.39
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|34.44
|27.99
|23.33
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|34.44
|27.99
|23.33
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|34.44
|27.99
|23.33
|Equity Share Capital
|22.67
|22.67
|22.67
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.52
|1.23
|1.03
|Diluted EPS
|1.52
|1.23
|1.03
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.52
|1.23
|1.03
|Diluted EPS
|1.52
|1.23
|1.03
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited