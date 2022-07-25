 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
GlaxoSmithKline Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 745.10 crore, down 5.68% Y-o-Y

Jul 25, 2022 / 10:44 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals are:

Net Sales at Rs 745.10 crore in June 2022 down 5.68% from Rs. 789.99 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 119.28 crore in June 2022 down 1.49% from Rs. 121.08 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 176.53 crore in June 2022 down 3.75% from Rs. 183.40 crore in June 2021.

GlaxoSmithKline EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.04 in June 2022 from Rs. 7.15 in June 2021.

GlaxoSmithKline shares closed at 1,505.20 on July 22, 2022 (NSE) and has given -8.95% returns over the last 6 months and -12.91% over the last 12 months.

GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 745.10 809.63 789.99
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 745.10 809.63 789.99
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 153.78 148.10 181.60
Purchase of Traded Goods 271.60 184.10 141.29
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -138.48 19.16 -12.77
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 151.22 140.04 167.79
Depreciation 15.82 15.35 17.71
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 158.06 143.01 160.41
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 133.10 159.87 133.96
Other Income 27.61 18.76 31.73
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 160.71 178.63 165.69
Interest 0.68 0.28 0.79
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 160.03 178.35 164.90
Exceptional Items -- 29.50 --
P/L Before Tax 160.03 207.85 164.90
Tax 43.80 262.51 43.82
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 116.23 -54.66 121.08
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items 3.05 1,273.71 --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 119.28 1,219.05 121.08
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 119.28 1,219.05 121.08
Equity Share Capital 169.41 169.41 169.41
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.04 71.96 7.15
Diluted EPS 7.04 71.96 7.15
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.04 71.96 7.15
Diluted EPS 7.04 71.96 7.15
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

