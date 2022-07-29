Foseco India Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 99.75 crore, up 32.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 99.75 crore in June 2022 up 32.87% from Rs. 75.07 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.56 crore in June 2022 up 67.3% from Rs. 6.31 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.85 crore in June 2022 up 59.62% from Rs. 9.93 crore in June 2021.

Foseco India EPS has increased to Rs. 16.53 in June 2022 from Rs. 9.88 in June 2021.

Foseco India shares closed at 1,835.90 on July 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given 26.26% returns over the last 6 months and 14.58% over the last 12 months.