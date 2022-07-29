 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Foseco India Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 99.75 crore, up 32.87% Y-o-Y

Jul 29, 2022 / 09:51 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Foseco India are:

Net Sales at Rs 99.75 crore in June 2022 up 32.87% from Rs. 75.07 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.56 crore in June 2022 up 67.3% from Rs. 6.31 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.85 crore in June 2022 up 59.62% from Rs. 9.93 crore in June 2021.

Foseco India EPS has increased to Rs. 16.53 in June 2022 from Rs. 9.88 in June 2021.

Foseco India shares closed at 1,835.90 on July 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given 26.26% returns over the last 6 months and 14.58% over the last 12 months.

Foseco India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 99.75 98.74 75.07
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 99.75 98.74 75.07
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 53.64 53.85 42.74
Purchase of Traded Goods 3.08 2.91 2.13
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.72 -1.17 -1.51
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 10.85 10.67 9.42
Depreciation 1.63 1.62 1.39
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 18.46 17.20 15.40
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 12.81 13.66 5.50
Other Income 1.41 2.47 3.04
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 14.22 16.12 8.54
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 14.22 16.12 8.54
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 14.22 16.12 8.54
Tax 3.66 3.90 2.23
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 10.56 12.22 6.31
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 10.56 12.22 6.31
Equity Share Capital 6.39 6.39 6.39
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 16.53 19.14 9.88
Diluted EPS 16.53 19.14 9.88
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 16.53 19.14 9.88
Diluted EPS 16.53 19.14 9.88
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 29, 2022 09:44 pm
