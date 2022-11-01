EIH Assoc Hotel Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 58.53 crore, up 29.56% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for EIH Associated Hotels are:Net Sales at Rs 58.53 crore in September 2022 up 29.56% from Rs. 45.18 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.46 crore in September 2022 up 27310.25% from Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.80 crore in September 2022 up 220.59% from Rs. 6.80 crore in September 2021.
EIH Assoc Hotel EPS has increased to Rs. 0.85 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.02 in September 2021.
|EIH Assoc Hotel shares closed at 496.30 on October 31, 2022 (NSE) and has given 3.17% returns over the last 6 months and 26.87% over the last 12 months.
|EIH Associated Hotels
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|58.53
|60.10
|45.18
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|58.53
|60.10
|45.18
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|5.45
|--
|4.12
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|--
|13.40
|11.40
|Depreciation
|4.25
|4.08
|3.91
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|32.63
|35.63
|23.53
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|16.20
|6.99
|2.23
|Other Income
|1.35
|1.20
|0.66
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|17.55
|8.19
|2.89
|Interest
|0.12
|0.11
|0.08
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|17.43
|8.08
|2.81
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|17.43
|8.08
|2.81
|Tax
|0.97
|2.40
|2.87
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|16.46
|5.68
|-0.06
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|16.46
|5.68
|-0.06
|Equity Share Capital
|30.47
|30.47
|30.47
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.85
|1.86
|-0.02
|Diluted EPS
|0.85
|1.86
|-0.02
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.85
|1.86
|-0.02
|Diluted EPS
|0.85
|1.86
|-0.02
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited