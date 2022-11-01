EIH Assoc Hotel Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 58.53 crore, up 29.56% Y-o-Y

Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 58.53 60.10 45.18 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 58.53 60.10 45.18 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 5.45 -- 4.12 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost -- 13.40 11.40 Depreciation 4.25 4.08 3.91 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 32.63 35.63 23.53 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 16.20 6.99 2.23 Other Income 1.35 1.20 0.66 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 17.55 8.19 2.89 Interest 0.12 0.11 0.08 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 17.43 8.08 2.81 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 17.43 8.08 2.81 Tax 0.97 2.40 2.87 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 16.46 5.68 -0.06 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 16.46 5.68 -0.06 Equity Share Capital 30.47 30.47 30.47 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.85 1.86 -0.02 Diluted EPS 0.85 1.86 -0.02 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.85 1.86 -0.02 Diluted EPS 0.85 1.86 -0.02 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited