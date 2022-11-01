 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
EIH Assoc Hotel Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 58.53 crore, up 29.56% Y-o-Y

Nov 01, 2022 / 10:59 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for EIH Associated Hotels are:Net Sales at Rs 58.53 crore in September 2022 up 29.56% from Rs. 45.18 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.46 crore in September 2022 up 27310.25% from Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.80 crore in September 2022 up 220.59% from Rs. 6.80 crore in September 2021.
EIH Assoc Hotel EPS has increased to Rs. 0.85 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.02 in September 2021. EIH Assoc Hotel shares closed at 496.30 on October 31, 2022 (NSE) and has given 3.17% returns over the last 6 months and 26.87% over the last 12 months.
EIH Associated Hotels
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations58.5360.1045.18
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations58.5360.1045.18
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials5.45--4.12
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost--13.4011.40
Depreciation4.254.083.91
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses32.6335.6323.53
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.206.992.23
Other Income1.351.200.66
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax17.558.192.89
Interest0.120.110.08
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax17.438.082.81
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax17.438.082.81
Tax0.972.402.87
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities16.465.68-0.06
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period16.465.68-0.06
Equity Share Capital30.4730.4730.47
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.851.86-0.02
Diluted EPS0.851.86-0.02
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.851.86-0.02
Diluted EPS0.851.86-0.02
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
first published: Nov 1, 2022 10:55 pm
