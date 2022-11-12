Dishman Carboge Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 106.54 crore, up 26.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 106.54 crore in September 2022 up 26.61% from Rs. 84.15 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 17.28 crore in September 2022 down 514.95% from Rs. 2.81 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.03 crore in September 2022 down 47.73% from Rs. 42.15 crore in September 2021.

Dishman Carboge shares closed at 106.85 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -10.85% returns over the last 6 months and -49.86% over the last 12 months.