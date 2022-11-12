Dishman Carboge Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 106.54 crore, up 26.61% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dishman Carbogen Amcis are:
Net Sales at Rs 106.54 crore in September 2022 up 26.61% from Rs. 84.15 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 17.28 crore in September 2022 down 514.95% from Rs. 2.81 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.03 crore in September 2022 down 47.73% from Rs. 42.15 crore in September 2021.
Dishman Carboge shares closed at 106.85 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -10.85% returns over the last 6 months and -49.86% over the last 12 months.
|
|Dishman Carbogen Amcis
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|106.54
|103.61
|84.15
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|106.54
|103.61
|84.15
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|60.96
|45.64
|22.56
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|2.51
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-14.55
|-6.14
|-10.18
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|22.49
|22.85
|19.40
|Depreciation
|35.20
|34.65
|35.74
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|36.49
|38.70
|24.94
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-34.05
|-32.09
|-10.82
|Other Income
|20.88
|5.00
|17.23
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-13.17
|-27.09
|6.41
|Interest
|13.62
|12.60
|8.46
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-26.79
|-39.69
|-2.05
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-2.50
|P/L Before Tax
|-26.79
|-39.69
|-4.55
|Tax
|-9.51
|-14.86
|-1.74
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-17.28
|-24.83
|-2.81
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-17.28
|-24.83
|-2.81
|Equity Share Capital
|31.36
|31.36
|31.36
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.10
|-1.58
|-0.18
|Diluted EPS
|-1.10
|-1.58
|-0.18
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.10
|-1.58
|-0.18
|Diluted EPS
|-1.10
|-1.58
|-0.18
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
