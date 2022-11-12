 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Dishman Carboge Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 106.54 crore, up 26.61% Y-o-Y

Nov 12, 2022 / 06:48 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dishman Carbogen Amcis are:

Net Sales at Rs 106.54 crore in September 2022 up 26.61% from Rs. 84.15 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 17.28 crore in September 2022 down 514.95% from Rs. 2.81 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.03 crore in September 2022 down 47.73% from Rs. 42.15 crore in September 2021.

Dishman Carboge shares closed at 106.85 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -10.85% returns over the last 6 months and -49.86% over the last 12 months.

Dishman Carbogen Amcis
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 106.54 103.61 84.15
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 106.54 103.61 84.15
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 60.96 45.64 22.56
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- 2.51
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -14.55 -6.14 -10.18
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 22.49 22.85 19.40
Depreciation 35.20 34.65 35.74
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 36.49 38.70 24.94
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -34.05 -32.09 -10.82
Other Income 20.88 5.00 17.23
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -13.17 -27.09 6.41
Interest 13.62 12.60 8.46
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -26.79 -39.69 -2.05
Exceptional Items -- -- -2.50
P/L Before Tax -26.79 -39.69 -4.55
Tax -9.51 -14.86 -1.74
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -17.28 -24.83 -2.81
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -17.28 -24.83 -2.81
Equity Share Capital 31.36 31.36 31.36
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.10 -1.58 -0.18
Diluted EPS -1.10 -1.58 -0.18
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.10 -1.58 -0.18
Diluted EPS -1.10 -1.58 -0.18
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
