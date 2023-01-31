Dhampur Sugar Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 543.82 crore, down 39.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 543.82 crore in December 2022 down 39.24% from Rs. 895.02 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 46.37 crore in December 2022 down 39% from Rs. 76.02 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 86.39 crore in December 2022 down 36.82% from Rs. 136.74 crore in December 2021.