Dhampur Sugar Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 543.82 crore, down 39.24% Y-o-Y

Jan 31, 2023 / 11:27 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Dhampur Sugar Mills are:

Net Sales at Rs 543.82 crore in December 2022 down 39.24% from Rs. 895.02 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 46.37 crore in December 2022 down 39% from Rs. 76.02 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 86.39 crore in December 2022 down 36.82% from Rs. 136.74 crore in December 2021.

Dhampur Sugar Mills
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 543.82 541.19 895.02
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 543.82 541.19 895.02
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 545.51 45.13 963.80
Purchase of Traded Goods 5.95 2.87 4.97
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -164.96 402.40 -340.35
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 22.10 22.16 39.29
Depreciation 13.84 10.28 21.68
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 49.06 37.68 91.53
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 72.32 20.67 114.08
Other Income 0.24 6.59 0.98
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 72.55 27.26 115.06
Interest 5.45 10.54 11.70
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 67.10 16.72 103.36
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 67.10 16.72 103.36
Tax 20.67 5.18 27.35
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 46.43 11.54 76.01
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 46.43 11.54 76.01
Minority Interest -0.06 -0.13 0.01
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 46.37 11.41 76.02
Equity Share Capital 66.39 66.39 66.39
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.99 1.74 11.45
Diluted EPS 6.99 1.74 11.45
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.99 1.74 11.45
Diluted EPS 6.99 1.74 11.45
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
