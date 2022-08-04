Devyani International: On track to deliver strong earnings growth

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Devyani International Ltd (DIL; CMP: Rs 187; Market cap: Rs 22,523 crore) has posted a strong operating performance in Q1FY23, led by robust sales growth following the end of COVID-related restrictions as well as healthy store additions. DIL broadly managed to maintain margins despite a surge in input costs. With robust new store additions, menu innovation and margin improvement, DIL is poised to deliver strong earnings growth in the medium term. It is expected to be among the fastest-growing quick-service...