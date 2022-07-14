Delta Corp — A long-term bet on India’s gaming industry











The long-term outlook for Delta Corp continues to be positive on the back of increasing tourist arrivals, leading to a strong occupancy in its hotels, and the continued traction for online gaming

Delta Corp: Delta Corp posts profit at Rs 57.13 crore in Q1FY23. The casino gaming company has reported profit at Rs 57.13 crore for quarter ended June 2022, against loss of Rs 28.93 crore in same period last year following healthy topline. Revenue grew significantly to Rs 250.3 crore in Q1FY23, up from Rs 75.87 crore in corresponding quarter last fiscal due to low base as Q1FY22 was impacted by second Covid wave.

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook Delta Corp (CMP: Rs 179.9; MCap: Rs 4,810 crore), an online and live-gaming company, has posted a strong set of numbers for the first quarter of FY23, shaking off the impact of the Omicron wave in Q4 FY22. The company reported the highest ever quarterly revenue. Consequently, the operating leverage helped Delta to expand its operating margin. The long-term outlook for Delta Corp continues to be positive on the back of increasing tourist arrivals, leading to a strong occupancy in...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience View Plans Already a member? Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto 50% OFF What Do You Get Ad free experience Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

Sharpest Opinions Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

+ Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

Actionable Insights Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

Virtual Events Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

Newsletters Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race. View Offers Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers