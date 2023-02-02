 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Deepak Fertilisers Q3 profit rises 40% to Rs 252 crore

Feb 02, 2023 / 08:12 PM IST

The company's PAT (profit after tax) stood at Rs 180.61 crore during the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year, DFCL said in a regulatory filing.

Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corporation (DFPCL) on Thursday reported a 39.67 per cent growth in consolidated profit after tax at Rs 252.26 crore during the quarter ended December 2022.

Revenue from operations of the company witnessed a growth of 40.85 per cent during the quarter under review at Rs 2,754.76 crore compared to Rs 1,955.70 crore in the same period of 2021-22.

"This is our best ever quarter three performance despite having to weather the headwinds such as unfavourable raw material pricing and difficult global economic conditions," DFPCL Chairman and Managing Director Sailesh C Mehta said.