Continent Petro Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 16.01 crore, down 45.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.01 crore in December 2022 down 45.84% from Rs. 29.55 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.54 crore in December 2022 down 35.61% from Rs. 0.84 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.27 crore in December 2022 down 24.4% from Rs. 1.68 crore in December 2021.