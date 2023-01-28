CMS Info System Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 488.32 crore, up 20.98% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for CMS Info Systems are:Net Sales at Rs 488.32 crore in December 2022 up 20.98% from Rs. 403.65 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 75.78 crore in December 2022 up 25.79% from Rs. 60.24 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 140.25 crore in December 2022 up 31.48% from Rs. 106.67 crore in December 2021.
CMS Info System EPS has increased to Rs. 4.92 in December 2022 from Rs. 4.07 in December 2021.
|CMS Info System shares closed at 313.55 on January 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 17.94% returns over the last 6 months and 14.39% over the last 12 months.
|CMS Info Systems
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|488.32
|471.67
|403.65
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|488.32
|471.67
|403.65
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|27.52
|33.97
|31.54
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.85
|1.51
|-1.95
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|69.39
|66.28
|62.61
|Depreciation
|32.42
|34.19
|22.42
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|256.78
|235.72
|206.36
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|103.05
|100.00
|82.67
|Other Income
|4.78
|2.87
|1.58
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|107.83
|102.87
|84.25
|Interest
|4.61
|4.97
|2.99
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|103.23
|97.90
|81.26
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|103.23
|97.90
|81.26
|Tax
|27.45
|25.38
|21.02
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|75.78
|72.52
|60.24
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|75.78
|72.52
|60.24
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|75.78
|72.52
|60.24
|Equity Share Capital
|154.27
|154.06
|148.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.92
|4.71
|4.07
|Diluted EPS
|4.74
|4.56
|3.89
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.92
|4.71
|4.07
|Diluted EPS
|4.74
|4.56
|3.89
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited