CMS Info System Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 488.32 crore, up 20.98% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 488.32 471.67 403.65 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 488.32 471.67 403.65 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods 27.52 33.97 31.54 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.85 1.51 -1.95 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 69.39 66.28 62.61 Depreciation 32.42 34.19 22.42 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 256.78 235.72 206.36 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 103.05 100.00 82.67 Other Income 4.78 2.87 1.58 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 107.83 102.87 84.25 Interest 4.61 4.97 2.99 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 103.23 97.90 81.26 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 103.23 97.90 81.26 Tax 27.45 25.38 21.02 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 75.78 72.52 60.24 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 75.78 72.52 60.24 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 75.78 72.52 60.24 Equity Share Capital 154.27 154.06 148.00 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 4.92 4.71 4.07 Diluted EPS 4.74 4.56 3.89 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 4.92 4.71 4.07 Diluted EPS 4.74 4.56 3.89 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited