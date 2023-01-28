 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
CMS Info System Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 488.32 crore, up 20.98% Y-o-Y

Jan 28, 2023 / 12:05 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for CMS Info Systems are:Net Sales at Rs 488.32 crore in December 2022 up 20.98% from Rs. 403.65 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 75.78 crore in December 2022 up 25.79% from Rs. 60.24 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 140.25 crore in December 2022 up 31.48% from Rs. 106.67 crore in December 2021.
CMS Info System EPS has increased to Rs. 4.92 in December 2022 from Rs. 4.07 in December 2021. CMS Info System shares closed at 313.55 on January 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 17.94% returns over the last 6 months and 14.39% over the last 12 months.
CMS Info Systems
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations488.32471.67403.65
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations488.32471.67403.65
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods27.5233.9731.54
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.851.51-1.95
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost69.3966.2862.61
Depreciation32.4234.1922.42
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses256.78235.72206.36
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax103.05100.0082.67
Other Income4.782.871.58
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax107.83102.8784.25
Interest4.614.972.99
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax103.2397.9081.26
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax103.2397.9081.26
Tax27.4525.3821.02
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities75.7872.5260.24
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period75.7872.5260.24
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates75.7872.5260.24
Equity Share Capital154.27154.06148.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.924.714.07
Diluted EPS4.744.563.89
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.924.714.07
Diluted EPS4.744.563.89
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

