Chalet Hotels Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 247.84 crore, up 93.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 247.84 crore in September 2022 up 93.06% from Rs. 128.37 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.73 crore in September 2022 up 215.21% from Rs. 13.66 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 87.72 crore in September 2022 up 99.09% from Rs. 44.06 crore in September 2021.

Chalet Hotels EPS has increased to Rs. 0.77 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.67 in September 2021.

Chalet Hotels shares closed at 364.45 on October 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given 31.05% returns over the last 6 months and 54.13% over the last 12 months.