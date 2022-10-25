 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Chalet Hotels Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 247.84 crore, up 93.06% Y-o-Y

Oct 25, 2022 / 09:02 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Chalet Hotels are:

Net Sales at Rs 247.84 crore in September 2022 up 93.06% from Rs. 128.37 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.73 crore in September 2022 up 215.21% from Rs. 13.66 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 87.72 crore in September 2022 up 99.09% from Rs. 44.06 crore in September 2021.

Chalet Hotels EPS has increased to Rs. 0.77 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.67 in September 2021.

Chalet Hotels shares closed at 364.45 on October 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given 31.05% returns over the last 6 months and 54.13% over the last 12 months.

Chalet Hotels
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 247.84 253.01 128.37
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 247.84 253.01 128.37
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 23.22 -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 9.47 -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- 7.93
Employees Cost 37.11 33.29 23.67
Depreciation 29.64 29.71 30.46
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 92.95 117.84 61.94
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 55.45 72.17 4.38
Other Income 2.63 6.90 9.22
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 58.08 79.06 13.60
Interest 38.00 39.13 39.23
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 20.07 39.93 -25.63
Exceptional Items 1.26 -1.01 -1.51
P/L Before Tax 21.33 38.93 -27.14
Tax 5.58 10.37 -14.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 15.75 28.56 -13.13
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -0.69
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 15.75 28.56 -13.82
Minority Interest -0.01 -0.02 0.17
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 15.73 28.55 -13.66
Equity Share Capital 205.03 205.02 205.02
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.77 1.39 -0.67
Diluted EPS 0.77 1.39 -0.67
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.77 1.39 -0.67
Diluted EPS 0.77 1.39 -0.67
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Oct 25, 2022 08:55 am
