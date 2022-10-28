 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
CCL Products Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 334.51 crore, up 53.57% Y-o-Y

Oct 28, 2022 / 11:23 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for CCL Products India are:

Net Sales at Rs 334.51 crore in September 2022 up 53.57% from Rs. 217.82 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.91 crore in September 2022 up 29.39% from Rs. 20.80 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 56.05 crore in September 2022 up 18.1% from Rs. 47.46 crore in September 2021.

CCL Products EPS has increased to Rs. 2.02 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.56 in September 2021.

CCL Products shares closed at 496.90 on October 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given 21.89% returns over the last 6 months and 35.65% over the last 12 months.

CCL Products India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 334.51 333.86 217.82
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 334.51 333.86 217.82
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 187.27 163.45 110.65
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -3.17 27.85 -6.18
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 15.36 13.12 12.68
Depreciation 8.13 7.90 7.66
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 79.32 73.09 53.64
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 47.59 48.45 39.36
Other Income 0.32 0.32 0.44
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 47.92 48.77 39.80
Interest 5.34 3.92 3.42
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 42.58 44.86 36.38
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 42.58 44.86 36.38
Tax 15.66 14.09 15.58
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 26.91 30.77 20.80
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 26.91 30.77 20.80
Equity Share Capital 26.61 26.61 26.61
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.02 2.31 1.56
Diluted EPS 2.02 2.31 1.56
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.02 2.31 1.56
Diluted EPS 2.02 2.31 1.56
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Oct 28, 2022 11:11 pm
