Carborundum Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 585.43 crore, up 14.92% Y-o-Y

May 16, 2022 / 09:08 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Carborundum Universal are:

Net Sales at Rs 585.43 crore in March 2022 up 14.92% from Rs. 509.42 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 61.91 crore in March 2022 up 7.63% from Rs. 57.52 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 107.87 crore in March 2022 down 0.28% from Rs. 108.17 crore in March 2021.

Carborundum EPS has increased to Rs. 3.26 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.04 in March 2021.

Carborundum shares closed at 730.15 on May 13, 2022 (BSE) and has given -21.01% returns over the last 6 months and 28.64% over the last 12 months.

Carborundum Universal
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 579.71 596.40 503.45
Other Operating Income 5.72 5.44 5.97
Total Income From Operations 585.43 601.84 509.42
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 239.73 239.78 202.85
Purchase of Traded Goods 25.80 19.75 13.62
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -22.03 4.97 -5.84
Power & Fuel 46.78 58.94 57.26
Employees Cost 45.89 57.46 48.57
Depreciation 16.08 16.21 16.19
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 157.43 120.03 95.35
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 75.75 84.70 81.42
Other Income 16.04 3.37 10.56
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 91.79 88.07 91.98
Interest 0.89 0.05 0.19
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 90.90 88.02 91.79
Exceptional Items -- -- -11.22
P/L Before Tax 90.90 88.02 80.57
Tax 28.99 21.45 23.05
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 61.91 66.57 57.52
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 61.91 66.57 57.52
Equity Share Capital 18.99 18.98 18.96
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.26 3.51 3.04
Diluted EPS 3.25 3.50 3.03
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.26 3.51 3.04
Diluted EPS 3.25 3.50 3.03
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Abrasives #Carborundum #Carborundum Universal #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: May 16, 2022 09:00 am
