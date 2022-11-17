Brooks Labs Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 18.08 crore, down 13.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.08 crore in September 2022 down 13.95% from Rs. 21.01 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.68 crore in September 2022 up 3.08% from Rs. 4.83 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 9.09 crore in September 2022 down 125% from Rs. 4.04 crore in September 2021.

Brooks Labs shares closed at 109.85 on November 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given 31.32% returns over the last 6 months and -1.57% over the last 12 months.