Brooks Labs Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 18.08 crore, down 13.95% Y-o-Y

Nov 17, 2022 / 07:23 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Brooks Laboratories are:

Net Sales at Rs 18.08 crore in September 2022 down 13.95% from Rs. 21.01 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.68 crore in September 2022 up 3.08% from Rs. 4.83 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 9.09 crore in September 2022 down 125% from Rs. 4.04 crore in September 2021.

Brooks Labs shares closed at 109.85 on November 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given 31.32% returns over the last 6 months and -1.57% over the last 12 months.

Brooks Laboratories
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 18.08 17.12 21.01
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 18.08 17.12 21.01
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 21.17 14.50 10.57
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.86 2.79 1.01
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -7.29 -1.13 4.14
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 5.22 5.71 4.58
Depreciation 2.28 1.98 1.74
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 7.35 3.85 5.31
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -11.51 -10.58 -6.33
Other Income 0.14 0.03 0.56
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -11.37 -10.55 -5.78
Interest 0.63 0.62 0.75
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -12.00 -11.17 -6.53
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -12.00 -11.17 -6.53
Tax -3.85 -1.77 -1.82
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -8.14 -9.40 -4.70
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -8.14 -9.40 -4.70
Minority Interest 3.19 -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.27 -- -0.13
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -4.68 -9.40 -4.83
Equity Share Capital 24.70 24.70 24.70
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.19 -3.80 -1.97
Diluted EPS -3.19 -3.80 -1.97
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.19 -3.80 -1.97
Diluted EPS -3.19 -3.80 -1.97
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 17, 2022 07:11 pm