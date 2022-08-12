Binani Ind Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.34 crore, up 32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.34 crore in June 2022 up 32% from Rs. 0.26 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.80 crore in June 2022 down 130.18% from Rs. 0.78 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.82 crore in June 2022 down 685.71% from Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2021.

Binani Ind shares closed at 5.55 on May 26, 2020 (NSE)