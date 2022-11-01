 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bhagyanagar Pro Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore, up 40% Y-o-Y

Nov 01, 2022 / 01:37 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bhagyanagar Properties are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore in September 2022 up 40% from Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2022 down 148.95% from Rs. 0.08 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2022 down 109.09% from Rs. 0.11 crore in September 2021.

Bhagyanagar Pro shares closed at 40.45 on October 31, 2022 (NSE) and has given 0.62% returns over the last 6 months and 30.06% over the last 12 months.

Bhagyanagar Properties
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.03 2.90 0.02
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.03 2.90 0.02
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.22 0.15 0.19
Depreciation 0.03 0.01 0.03
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.15 0.17 0.05
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.37 2.58 -0.25
Other Income 0.33 0.25 0.33
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.04 2.83 0.08
Interest -- 0.03 0.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.04 2.80 0.08
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.04 2.80 0.08
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.04 2.80 0.08
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.04 2.80 0.08
Equity Share Capital 6.40 6.40 6.40
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.01 0.88 0.02
Diluted EPS -- 0.88 0.02
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.01 0.88 0.02
Diluted EPS -- 0.88 0.02
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 1, 2022 01:33 pm
