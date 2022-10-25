Best Agrolife Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 700.31 crore, up 115.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 700.31 crore in September 2022 up 115.89% from Rs. 324.39 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 129.81 crore in September 2022 up 415.42% from Rs. 25.19 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 183.38 crore in September 2022 up 415.84% from Rs. 35.55 crore in September 2021.

Best Agrolife EPS has increased to Rs. 54.90 in September 2022 from Rs. 11.43 in September 2021.

Best Agrolife shares closed at 1,567.25 on October 24, 2022 (NSE)