Best Agrolife Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 700.31 crore, up 115.89% Y-o-Y

Oct 25, 2022 / 09:02 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Best Agrolife are:

Net Sales at Rs 700.31 crore in September 2022 up 115.89% from Rs. 324.39 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 129.81 crore in September 2022 up 415.42% from Rs. 25.19 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 183.38 crore in September 2022 up 415.84% from Rs. 35.55 crore in September 2021.

Best Agrolife EPS has increased to Rs. 54.90 in September 2022 from Rs. 11.43 in September 2021.

Best Agrolife shares closed at 1,567.25 on October 24, 2022 (NSE)

Best Agrolife
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 700.31 463.70 324.39
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 700.31 463.70 324.39
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 194.64 87.08 --
Purchase of Traded Goods 420.24 373.57 224.67
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -147.63 -95.49 55.40
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 11.38 8.87 4.06
Depreciation 5.77 5.76 0.90
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 39.17 23.78 5.03
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 176.74 60.14 34.33
Other Income 0.86 0.37 0.33
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 177.61 60.51 34.65
Interest 9.46 7.06 1.56
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 168.14 53.45 33.09
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 168.14 53.45 33.09
Tax 38.33 13.32 7.91
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 129.81 40.13 25.19
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 129.81 40.13 25.19
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 129.81 40.13 25.19
Equity Share Capital 23.64 23.64 22.03
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 54.90 16.97 11.43
Diluted EPS 54.90 16.97 11.43
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 54.90 16.97 11.43
Diluted EPS 54.90 16.97 11.43
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Oct 25, 2022 08:55 am
