Aurionpro Solut Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 168.47 crore, up 30.08% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Aurionpro Solutions are:Net Sales at Rs 168.47 crore in December 2022 up 30.08% from Rs. 129.51 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.01 crore in December 2022 up 39.68% from Rs. 17.91 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 37.48 crore in December 2022 up 22.8% from Rs. 30.52 crore in December 2021.
Aurionpro Solut EPS has increased to Rs. 10.97 in December 2022 from Rs. 7.85 in December 2021.
|Aurionpro Solut shares closed at 371.85 on January 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given 17.23% returns over the last 6 months and 13.56% over the last 12 months.
|Aurionpro Solutions
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|168.47
|154.69
|129.51
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|168.47
|154.69
|129.51
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-8.06
|-0.97
|8.42
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|54.73
|53.13
|42.95
|Depreciation
|4.29
|3.65
|3.29
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|84.60
|67.70
|48.26
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|32.90
|31.16
|26.59
|Other Income
|0.28
|0.21
|0.64
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|33.19
|31.38
|27.23
|Interest
|2.90
|2.41
|1.62
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|30.29
|28.97
|25.60
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|30.29
|28.97
|25.60
|Tax
|4.09
|3.60
|5.91
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|26.19
|25.37
|19.70
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|26.19
|25.37
|19.70
|Minority Interest
|-1.18
|-1.23
|-1.79
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|-0.45
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|25.01
|23.69
|17.91
|Equity Share Capital
|22.80
|22.80
|22.80
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|10.97
|10.39
|7.85
|Diluted EPS
|10.97
|10.39
|7.85
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|10.97
|11.13
|7.85
|Diluted EPS
|10.97
|10.39
|7.85
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
