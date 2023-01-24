 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Aurionpro Solut Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 168.47 crore, up 30.08% Y-o-Y

Jan 24, 2023 / 11:20 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Aurionpro Solutions are:Net Sales at Rs 168.47 crore in December 2022 up 30.08% from Rs. 129.51 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.01 crore in December 2022 up 39.68% from Rs. 17.91 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 37.48 crore in December 2022 up 22.8% from Rs. 30.52 crore in December 2021.
Aurionpro Solut EPS has increased to Rs. 10.97 in December 2022 from Rs. 7.85 in December 2021. Aurionpro Solut shares closed at 371.85 on January 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given 17.23% returns over the last 6 months and 13.56% over the last 12 months.
Aurionpro Solutions
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations168.47154.69129.51
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations168.47154.69129.51
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-8.06-0.978.42
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost54.7353.1342.95
Depreciation4.293.653.29
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses84.6067.7048.26
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax32.9031.1626.59
Other Income0.280.210.64
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax33.1931.3827.23
Interest2.902.411.62
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax30.2928.9725.60
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax30.2928.9725.60
Tax4.093.605.91
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities26.1925.3719.70
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period26.1925.3719.70
Minority Interest-1.18-1.23-1.79
Share Of P/L Of Associates---0.45--
Net P/L After M.I & Associates25.0123.6917.91
Equity Share Capital22.8022.8022.80
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS10.9710.397.85
Diluted EPS10.9710.397.85
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS10.9711.137.85
Diluted EPS10.9710.397.85
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Aurionpro Solut #aurionPro Solutions #Computers - Software Medium & Small #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: Jan 24, 2023 11:11 pm