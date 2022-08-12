 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Apollo Hospital Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,795.60 crore, up 0.94% Y-o-Y

Aug 12, 2022 / 10:18 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Apollo Hospitals Enterprises are:

Net Sales at Rs 3,795.60 crore in June 2022 up 0.94% from Rs. 3,760.21 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 317.11 crore in June 2022 down 35.19% from Rs. 489.28 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 506.80 crore in June 2022 down 6.93% from Rs. 544.51 crore in June 2021.

Apollo Hospital EPS has decreased to Rs. 22.05 in June 2022 from Rs. 34.03 in June 2021.

Apollo Hospital shares closed at 4,429.65 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -1.89% returns over the last 6 months and 10.02% over the last 12 months.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprises
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3,795.60 3,546.43 3,760.21
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 3,795.60 3,546.43 3,760.21
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 612.37 569.15 581.70
Purchase of Traded Goods 1,354.92 1,255.87 1,606.59
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -15.17 -9.37 -126.34
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 447.42 446.62 443.49
Depreciation 147.78 166.40 140.56
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 905.32 820.92 734.90
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 342.96 296.84 379.31
Other Income 16.06 30.72 24.64
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 359.02 327.56 403.95
Interest 92.72 94.90 94.68
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 266.30 232.66 309.27
Exceptional Items -- -- 294.11
P/L Before Tax 266.30 232.66 603.38
Tax -69.50 138.67 98.55
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 335.80 93.99 504.83
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 335.80 93.99 504.83
Minority Interest -6.67 -6.87 -11.40
Share Of P/L Of Associates -12.02 3.02 -4.15
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 317.11 90.14 489.28
Equity Share Capital 71.89 71.89 71.89
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 22.05 6.27 34.03
Diluted EPS 22.05 6.27 34.03
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 22.05 6.27 34.03
Diluted EPS 22.05 6.27 34.03
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Apollo Hospital #Apollo Hospitals Enterprises #Earnings First-Cut #Hospitals & Medical Services #Results
first published: Aug 12, 2022 10:11 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.