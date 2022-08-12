Apollo Hospital Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,795.60 crore, up 0.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,795.60 crore in June 2022 up 0.94% from Rs. 3,760.21 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 317.11 crore in June 2022 down 35.19% from Rs. 489.28 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 506.80 crore in June 2022 down 6.93% from Rs. 544.51 crore in June 2021.

Apollo Hospital EPS has decreased to Rs. 22.05 in June 2022 from Rs. 34.03 in June 2021.

Apollo Hospital shares closed at 4,429.65 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -1.89% returns over the last 6 months and 10.02% over the last 12 months.