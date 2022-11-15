 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ansal Propertie Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 276.52 crore, up 109.93% Y-o-Y

Nov 15, 2022 / 09:44 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ansal Properties & Infrastructure are:

Net Sales at Rs 276.52 crore in September 2022 up 109.93% from Rs. 131.72 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.19 crore in September 2022 up 113.4% from Rs. 23.81 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.22 crore in September 2022 up 5654.84% from Rs. 0.31 crore in September 2021.

Ansal Propertie EPS has increased to Rs. 0.20 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.51 in September 2021.

Ansal Propertie shares closed at 26.45 on November 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given 82.41% returns over the last 6 months and 98.87% over the last 12 months.

Ansal Properties & Infrastructure
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 276.52 105.01 131.72
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 276.52 105.01 131.72
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 185.69 50.92 80.63
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.58 0.10 0.16
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.51 4.24 4.06
Depreciation 11.64 4.38 4.84
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 68.93 53.96 61.56
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4.17 -8.59 -19.53
Other Income 1.41 10.21 14.38
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 5.58 1.62 -5.15
Interest 3.63 11.57 25.70
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1.95 -9.95 -30.85
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 1.95 -9.95 -30.85
Tax 2.44 -0.97 -1.67
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.49 -8.98 -29.18
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.49 -8.98 -29.18
Minority Interest 3.68 1.82 5.37
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 3.19 -7.16 -23.81
Equity Share Capital 78.70 78.70 78.70
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.20 -0.45 -1.51
Diluted EPS 0.18 -0.45 -1.51
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.20 -0.45 -1.51
Diluted EPS 0.18 -0.45 -1.51
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

