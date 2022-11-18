ANI Integrated Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 40.81 crore, up 8.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 40.81 crore in September 2022 up 8.41% from Rs. 37.65 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.29 crore in September 2022 down 79.75% from Rs. 1.43 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.92 crore in September 2022 down 50.54% from Rs. 1.86 crore in September 2021.

ANI Integrated EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.30 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.48 in September 2021.