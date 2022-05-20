Alkyl Amines Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 425.64 crore, up 11.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 425.64 crore in March 2022 up 11.39% from Rs. 382.13 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 46.42 crore in March 2022 down 49.87% from Rs. 92.60 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 76.98 crore in March 2022 down 42.9% from Rs. 134.81 crore in March 2021.

Alkyl Amines EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.09 in March 2022 from Rs. 45.36 in March 2021.

Alkyl Amines shares closed at 2,809.05 on May 19, 2022 (BSE) and has given -11.40% returns over the last 6 months and -21.78% over the last 12 months.