Alkyl Amines Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 425.64 crore, up 11.39% Y-o-Y

May 20, 2022 / 10:32 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Alkyl Amines Chemicals are:

Net Sales at Rs 425.64 crore in March 2022 up 11.39% from Rs. 382.13 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 46.42 crore in March 2022 down 49.87% from Rs. 92.60 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 76.98 crore in March 2022 down 42.9% from Rs. 134.81 crore in March 2021.

Alkyl Amines EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.09 in March 2022 from Rs. 45.36 in March 2021.

Alkyl Amines shares closed at 2,809.05 on May 19, 2022 (BSE) and has given -11.40% returns over the last 6 months and -21.78% over the last 12 months.

Alkyl Amines Chemicals
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 425.64 376.66 382.13
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 425.64 376.66 382.13
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 253.14 218.54 177.95
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -15.60 -10.13 -13.56
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 20.20 21.16 27.51
Depreciation 11.60 7.90 7.27
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 94.34 80.50 56.87
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 61.96 58.69 126.10
Other Income 3.42 4.57 1.45
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 65.38 63.26 127.54
Interest 0.75 1.00 1.42
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 64.63 62.26 126.12
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 64.63 62.26 126.12
Tax 18.21 16.38 33.53
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 46.42 45.88 92.60
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 46.42 45.88 92.60
Equity Share Capital 10.21 10.21 10.21
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.09 8.98 45.36
Diluted EPS 9.07 8.97 45.24
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.09 8.98 45.36
Diluted EPS 9.07 8.97 45.24
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

May 20, 2022
