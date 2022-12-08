 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Dressing up the Maharaja: Premium Economy takes centre stage in Air India's refurbishment

Ameya Joshi
Dec 08, 2022 / 03:03 PM IST

Air India is refurbishing widebody aircraft to include the latest-generation seats and inflight entertainment but faces supply chain issues and a lack of spare parts for older seats.

Representative image

Air India, a Tata enterprise, has said it is committing $400 million to fully refurbish existing widebody aircraft cabin interiors. The widebody aircraft interiors have been facing maximum flak online for the airline with passengers complaining of broken seats and in-flight entertainment (IFE).

The refurbishment will involve the latest-generation seats and IFE systems in all cabin classes and also see a change in the Layout Of Passenger Amenities (LOPA) for both types to include the Premium Economy cabin.

Also Read: Air India draws up $400-million revamp plan for cabin interiors of wide body fleet

Air India would thus join the league of global players which have been focusing on Premium Economy in the recent past. The Dreamliners of Vistara, which will merge with Air India by March 2024, also have a three class configuration, which includes Premium Economy.

The fleet that will undergo refurbishment comprises 27 Dreamliners and 13 B777s. The airlines’ B777 fleet comprises 13 B777-300ER and 3 B777-200LRs, which the Tata group inherited, and one additional B777-200LR, which has joined in from Delta recently.

Four more B777-200LRs are expected to join soon, which will be in three class configurations comprising Business, Premium Economy and Economy while it recently announced that six B777-300ER would also join in the first half of 2023. These six aircraft will be in four class configuration. This is an indication that the airline will likely continue its plan of sale of three B777-200LRs in its fleet.