 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Don't make captain, crew scapegoat in urinating incidence: Veteran pilots to Air India

PTI
Jan 08, 2023 / 01:46 PM IST

Sources in Air India confirmed that when the flight in question AI102 landed in Delhi, the cabin crew in charge filled in a detailed report of what happened and was counter-signed by the captain.

A section of serving and retired pilots have strongly criticised the de-rostering of the captain and the crew of a New York-Delhi flight in which a male flier urinated on a female co-passenger in a drunken state.

On Saturday, Air India's CEO and Managing Director Campbell Wilson issued a statement in which he said that four cabin crew and one pilot have been issued show cause notices and de-rostered pending investigation.

Wilson, in his statement, hasn't specified any reason for taking action against all five of them.

In fact, his statement further shows that the airline was aware of the incident just a day after it took place on November 26 as he wrote, Upon receipt of the complaint on November 27, Air India acknowledged receipt and commenced engaging in correspondence with the affected passengers family on November 30".

He didn't disclose if the complaint came through the flight crew and the captain or someone else.

However, sources in Air India confirmed that when the flight in question AI102 landed in Delhi, the cabin crew in charge filled in a detailed report of what happened and was counter-signed by the captain.