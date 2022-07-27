DGCA restricts SpiceJet flights to 50% of departures over degraded safety margins, inadequate maintenance

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation on July 27 restricted domestic budget carrier SpiceJet's flights to 50 percent of departures approved under the summer schedule. The civil aviation regulator released the order on SpiceJet after reviewing and observing the multiple incidents that were reported between April 1 and July 5.

The DGCA's interim order comes just a day after SpiceJet responded to the regulator's show cause notice which was served to the airline on July 6 for its failure to offer “safe, efficient and reliable” air services. The regulator gave the airline three weeks to respond to the notice.

The DGCA said in its interim order that on a number of occasions, the aircraft either turned back to its originating station or continued landing to the destination with degraded safety margins.

Further, the regulator noted that there has been poor internal safety oversight and inadequate maintenance actions that have resulted in the degradation of the safety margins.

Further, a financial assessment carried out by the DGCA in September 2021 has revealed that SpiceJet is operating on cash and carry and suppliers/ approved vendors are not being paid on a regular basis, leading to the shortage of spares and frequent invoking of MELs.

The regulatory authority noted that “SpiceJet failed to establish a safe, efficient, and reliable air transport service under the terms of rule 134 read with Schedule XI of the Aircraft Rules, 1937, and accordingly a show cause notice was issued.” The accountable manager of SpiceJet was given three weeks’ time to explain why action should not be taken against the airline.

In view of the findings of various spot checks, inspections, and reply to the show cause notice submitted by SpiceJet, for the continued sustenance of safe and reliable air transport service, the number of departures of the airline is hereby restricted to 50 percent of the number of departures” for a period of eight weeks from the date of issue of the order. During this period, the airline will be subjected to “enhanced surveillance” by the DGCA and further decision on the matter will be taken thereafter.